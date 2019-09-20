Gosport school children perform traditional Second World War songs for Heritage Open Days

YOUNG voices filled the garden of the Alverbank Hotel as Gosport school children sang traditional Second World War songs for visitors.

Gomer Junior School pupils entertained their audience as part of Gosport Heritage Open Days, which is celebrating 27 years this year while the national event reaches its 25th anniversary.

Gomer Junior School sang at Heritage Open Days at Alverbank Hotel. Front: Heidi Ford, Fareham ASDA Community champion, Gary Walker, chairman of Gosport Heritage Open Days, and Rachel Webber, Gosport ASDA community champion

Six classic songs such as It’s a Long Way to Tipperary were performed by 60 year-six pupils from the Pyrford Close school in an event from this year’s heritage line-up.

Rachel Webber, Asda Gosport community champion, organised the event after seeing the children at Gomer have been learning about the Second World War.

She said: ‘The school wanted to get the children involved in heritage, this is something to bring everyone together, it’s the only event at Heritage Open Days which involves children.

‘If we don’t inspire them then it won’t be here in 25 more years.’

This event links to the curriculum topic which will culminate in an exhibition for parents in November.

The war project includes a modern take on the war through dance, learning about how Gosport was involved in the war and programming robots to move like tanks.

Gary Walker, chairman of this year’s Gosport Heritage Open Days, said: ‘It’s planting the seed that history is hugely important. If they get involved in history then going forward they may be speakers at heritage events.’

Heritage Open Days has proved popular in the town this year, with bookable events selling out faster than ever before.