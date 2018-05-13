Gosport school first in town to receive sustainability award

A SCHOOL in Gosport has celebrated receiving an award for its dedication to sustainable transport.

Gomer Junior School has been awarded the Modeshift Stars Gold award – the first of its kind to be handed out in the town, and one of just eight in Hampshire.

The school has been working to achieve the award for many years – with a number of schemes designed to promote sustainable transport.

These schemes include starting a junior road safety team and taking part in the Sustrans’ Big Pedal Competiton in 2016 – alongside walk to school weeks and bicycle clubs.

To celebrate the award, students wore gold accessories to school for the day.

Some had a temporary tattoo or face paint, others added a touch of gold to their usual school uniform.

Students were also joined by the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Linda Batty, for the day of celebrations.

Headteacher at Gomer Junior School Georgina Mulhall said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the measures that Gomer Junior is implementing to encourage more parents and guardians to consider sustainable transport on the school run.

‘The initiatives, supported by My Journey, are helping to enhance these safer, healthy travel habits – and by walking, scooting, or cycling to school we can help to reduce congestion outside our school gates and improve air quality across Gosport.’