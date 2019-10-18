Gosport school plans mural for former pupil found dead after suspected suicide

A MURAL for a care worker who was found dead earlier this year is to be unveiled at his former school in Gosport.

Brune Park School, in Military Road, will hold a competition for pupils to design the mural, which will be unveiled on January 16, the birthday of former pupil Daniel Mace.

Kelly Anderson (40) from Gosport, holds a picture of her son Daniel Mace, who was found dead on July 10, 2019, aged 22.

The 22-year-old, who worked in a care home for older people with dementia in Gosport, was found dead by his lodger in Alexandra Street, Gosport, on Wednesday, July 10.

His life will be commemorated with a professional artist painting a ‘brightly coloured memorial' on the drama department building in the centre of the school, according to Daniel's mother, Kelly Anderson.

She said: 'Daniel was very close to the head of drama and she asked for the mural to be on her building.

'Drama was a big part of his creative life.

Brune Park School in Gosport will see the mural painted on the outside wall of its drama department.

'And it means a lot that they want to do something in his memory.'

READ MORE: KFC tries again to get drive-thru plan for Whiteley passed as it appeals earlier rejection

Kirstie Andrew-Power, head teacher at Brune Park School, said Daniel's family is 'very, very loved' within the school with four of his siblings previously attending the secondary school.

She said: 'Whenever Daniel is mentioned staff smile through the sadness.

‘He touched so many people. We were completely devastated by the news.

‘The situation will be a way for furthering awareness about mental health issues.’

Speaking to The News in September, Kelly said Daniel had repeatedly struggled to receive mental health support following a series of suicide attempts.

Pupils are being asked to design the mural based on a tattoo of a feather in the colours of the LGBT pride flag which Kelly had inked on her arm following Daniel’s death.

READ MORE: Welborne development moves ahead as council approves plan for 6,000 homes in Fareham

The school is also planning a purple-themed garden to honour his favourite colour, and a non-uniform day to raise money for bereavement charity The Red Lipstick Foundation, which supports families bereaved by suicide.

Woodcot Primary School, another of the care worker’s former schools, will also be holding a non-uniform day on Friday, October 25 to raise money for the charity.

Kelly and other family members took part in the charity’s annual ball at the Ageas Hilton on Saturday, October 5, with more than 370 attendees raising £20,732.