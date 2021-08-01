Gosport sees charity fundraisers, bus cavalcades, vintage model boats and a new 'Unknown Tommy' unveiled

Sunday saw a range of activities take place in the town. The Provincial Society Bus Rally took place at Stokes Bay and saw vintage buses participate in a cavalcade as well as children's amusements and transport stalls.

Over in Palmyra Road, Broadway Bake & Sandwich Bar held a fundraising event for Parkinson’s disease, which saw bikes and classic cars, as other events and street food.

Meanwhile at The Pavilions Estate, formerly St Georges Barracks, a Royal British Legion Industries Unknown Tommy figure was unveiled, paid for by the Pavilions Neighbourhood Watch and supported by Abri housing. The unveiling delighted dignitaries and residents, and saw attendance from a platoon from the 17th Port & Maritime Regiment, the 9th (Gosport) Army Cadets, a brass quintet and drummers from HMS Collingwood's Volunteer Brass Band.

And at Walpole Lakes, Gosport Model Yacht and Boat Club held a sail by of vintage model yachts to mark 100 years since the lakes opened.

1. The Pavilions Estate Event taking place at The Pavilions Estate, Gosport where an Unknown Tommy figure, paid for with Pavilions Neighbourhood Watch members contributions and supported by Abri housing, was unveiled. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

2. Unknown Tommy Event taking place at The Pavilions Estate, Gosport. (L-R) Deputy Mayor Councillor Zoe Huggins, MP Caroline Dinenage, Terry Hinkley and Karen Hawke. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

3. Reveal Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Terry Hinkley unveiling an RBLI Unknown Tommy figure, paid for with Pavilions Neighbourhood Watch members contributions and supported by Abri housing. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

4. Military The event The Pavilions Estate was a platoon from the 17th Port & Maritime Regiment, the 9th (Gosport) Army Cadets, a Brass Quintet and drummers from HMS Collingwood's Volunteer Brass Band. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo