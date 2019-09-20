Gosport shopkeepers rally round Gail's Cafe after door is smashed during break-in

A COMMUNITY of shopkeepers has rallied round a ransacked Gosport café after the door was smashed with a brick.

Gail’s Cafe in Brockhurst Road was broken into on Wednesday night, leaving the small business with damage to the front door and online delivery machines.

Damage to Gail's Cafe in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, which was broken into on Wednesday, September 18

Owner Jonathan Hope said: ‘They smashed the front door with a brick and ransacked the place. I’ve got a family to provide for, I’m just gutted really.

‘I’m fed up with people getting away with it. We are a small business and it’s costing me a fortune to get the glass replaced.

‘It’s happened a lot at the moment in Gosport and it just seems nothing is really being done. I understand the police are under a lot of stress and budget problems but it’s just frustrating.’

As well as the damage, the business has been losing trade following damage to Just Eat and Deliveroo machines which provide a big source of income for the restaurant, which has been open for about 18 months.

Gail’s Cafe is in the same building as LJS Candles, which they said had a laptop and watches stolen from during the raid.

Jonathan was quick to praise neighbouring shops like Nature’s Creations for rallying round when the damage was discovered yesterday morning, sweeping up the glass and helping the café get ready to open.

The father-of-two said: ‘I was feeling quite defeated, I was just going to close for the day but they convinced me to open and not let this defeat me.

‘I’m worried if it’s going to happen again. We’re just a local business trying to make it and people need to realise that the shops and people down here are nice.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: ‘The incident occurred between 3.30pm on September 18 and 7.30am on September 19.

‘We received a report that that café in Brockhurst Road had been broken into overnight and a brick had been thrown through the window.

‘If anyone saw anything suspicious in relation to this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190334232.’