Gosport Steampunk Society members to parade through Gosport ahead of upcoming festival
The Gosport Steampunk Society is holding a costumed promenade running up to their annual festival.
The Gosport Steampunk Society is set to hold a costumed promenade in anticipation of their annual festival which is being held on September 17 at The Alverbank Hotel.
The society members are going to be walking on Sunday, September 4, at 1:30pm, starting at The Diving Museum.
The walk will see some of the finest steampunk outfits you can imagine and it will follow the length of the Bay, where fliers will be handed out in preparation of the much-loved festival.
The festival, which will kick off at 7pm, will have a huge range of Steampunk icons including Alice Strange, who released Echoes in 2020, ‘gentleman strongman’ Sir Leopold Aleksander, and musical act Victor & the Bully, plus Humphrey and Maude.
The first half of the festival will be seated, with guests allowed to mingle as the night goes on so that everyone can embrace the party.