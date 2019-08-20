Gosport team of Wacky Racers win Two Ball Banger Rally for second year in a row

CAR lovers from Gosport have broken records by becoming the only team in Two Ball Banger Rally history to win the event two years running.

Six friends set off last Thursday in their Wacky Races inspired ride to take on a 1,200 mile trip through Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Monte Carlo and back to France.

Gosport's Wacky Racers dressed up as characters from the popular cartoon series, and won the Two Ball Banger Rally in their themed car

After winning last year’s event, the team from Moreland Motor Services and The Junction Tavern had their entry paid for this year as part of the prize.

The team – made up of Steve Harding, Christopher Geary, Deana Geary, Jools Daines, Grant Sharley and Dave Harding – reached the end of the rally in Nice on Monday before finding out the results.

Steve said: ‘The car was absolutely faultless, we conquered the awesome and demanding Stelvio Pass with no dramas. All the points were collated and added to the scoreboard, we won the event!

‘The only team in Two Ball history to be a double winner, and the icing on the cake is that we also won the best banger award, that is voted for by the competitors by a fairly large margin, apparently, so all in all it makes all the hard work worth it.’

Each member was dressed as a character from the cartoon series including Pat Pending and Penelope Pitstop.

The group will have to get their thinking caps on to prepare for next year’s theme - as their entry has been paid for again in their winnings.