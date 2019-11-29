Gosport volunteers spread Christmas cheer as more than 80 people enjoy turkey dinner

SINGING and laughter filled Thorngate Theatre as the Gosportarians put on a Christmas tea and social for members of the community.

Held every other month, these socials have been proving popular throughout this year since they were launched, with the Christmas event seeing the biggest turnout so far as more than 80 people joined in.

Gosportarians (pictured front, with Rachel Webber and Heidi Ford from Asda) held a Christmas tea and social for members of the community. Back of pic: The New Thorngate Singers

Organised by the Gosportarians and supported by Asda, these events are aimed at the over-50s to go along and make friends, with plenty of entertainment provided.

Rachel Webber, Gosport Asda community champion, said: ‘We have had really good turnouts before, between 50 and 60 people.

‘People have made friends here and gone off and then do things together which is what it’s all about. The difference it makes is great.’

Asda usually donates the sandwiches and cakes, but the festive special saw guests tucking into a roast turkey dinner provided by cafe Claire’s at Bury House, followed by cheese and crackers and mince pies.

READ MORE: Widowed Gosport mum whose husband died of mesothelioma says 'it could happen to anyone'

Malcolm Dent of the Gosportarians entertained the crowd by singing some festive favourites, and the over-60s cheerleading squad from Gosport and Fareham Live at Home scheme also showed off their skills.

Bingo and a raffle were also firm favourites with visitors, who enjoyed a performance from the New Thorngate Singers and Ker Mel School of Dance.

Malcolm said: ‘They’re getting more and more popular because we have got a reputation for putting on things which are going to be good value for money and it goes by word of mouth.’

READ MORE: Gosport residents' anger over ‘half a bush’ Christmas tree

Provided completely for the benefit of the community, these events are run at a loss most of the time.

Rachel said: ‘These events aren’t about making money, it’s all about helping the community.’

The Gosportarians will be delighting the community with Santa’s sleigh, which will be making its first appearance at the Gosport Lantern Parade which will take place at the Christmas light switch on event tomorrow in the town.