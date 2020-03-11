Gosport war hero, 99, to be honoured at cricket club thanks to lottery funding

Good causes around the town are able to update facilities and improve services thanks to generous support meaning £3,859 in grants was dished out from the Gosport Community Lottery.

Four worthy groups received grants and Ian Reeves, chairman of Gosport Voluntary Action which manages the lottery, said: ‘The community grants are made possible by the fantastic support the lottery has received since its launch.

‘It’s great to be able to provide funding to these Gosport good causes and we look forward to hearing about the difference the funding has made.’

D-Day veteran Ron Cross speaking at Gosport Gallery. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120220-37)

Gosport Borough Cricket Club received a grant of £1,150 to install a bench in Privett Park to pay tribute to their longest-standing member, Ron Cross MBE, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in June.

The grant will also fund a community event to celebrate Ron’s life and the contribution he has made.

Barbara Cooke, secretary of Gosport Borough Cricket Club, said: ‘We want to remember the contribution Ron has made through his life from serving in the D-Day campaign to chairing the Stroke Association and much more besides.

Members of Gosport Borough Cricket Club Barbara Cooke and Peter Robson with Gosport Voluntary Action's chief officer Nicky Staveley

‘He still visits the ground to watch games and still gives talks on D-Day and he’s truly inspirational.’

Another group to benefit was Alverstoke Preschool, a registered charity operating from Thorngate Halls, which received a grant of £1,000 to update their outdoor area.

The grant will provide wooden shelter in the garden to protect from rain and sun, so the children can use the outdoor space all year round.

Gosport Voluntary Action's chief officer Nicky Staveley with Suzie Sidgwick, Alverstoke Preschool's director

Suzie Sidgwick, preschool director, said: ‘Our children all love to be outdoors, whether it be playing in the sand, water, in the mud kitchen or simply playing games. The garden refurbishment will mean the children will be able to be outside as much as possible and for many years to come!’

Gosport Access Group and Disability Forum was given £1,000 to help increase membership of the group, which helps to make the town as inclusive and accessible as possible, and free online newspaper The Globe received £709 to run a marketing campaign.

For more information, visit gosportcommunitylottery.co.uk.

Gosport Voluntary Action's chief officer Nicky Staveley with Dawn Taylor and Su Seymour from Gosport Access Group and Disability Forum