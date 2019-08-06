Gosport youngsters set to take on five-mile fundraising walk from Privett Park to Fratton Park

BUDDING footballers are putting their best boots forward for a sponsored walk from Privett Park to Fratton Park.

Eight players from Gosport Borough under-nine Whites are raising funds so they can take on 500 teams from across the world at a tournament in Holland next year.

The squad, which has been together for about four months, will walk the five-mile stint on September 14 to fund their transport to the event.

Parent Asta Stevens said: ‘They’re really excited. It’s just a really good experience for them, it’ll be nice to represent home.

‘This team has a massive support, there’s always loads of family watching.’

For some of the players, it will be their first time out of the country and they are looking forward to seeing how teams from other nations have been training.

Parents have already paid £500 per player, but need to raise up to £4,000 for transport to get them to Holland in April.

This is the first of a few events to get the money they need, with plans to clean up the area by doing a sponsored litter pick one of their other ideas.

The fundraising should be worthwhile, as player Harvey Nunn has high hopes for the trip.

Eight-year-old Harvey said: ‘We are going to win the tournament, but it’s going to cost a lot of money. We’re going to do a lot of cool stuff, I’m going to be very hungry and very tired.’

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians has donated high-vis jackets for the walk. The day will end with a raffle at the Inn Off The Post in Privett Road on the return to Gosport.

The club has received a lot of support from businesses in the area, but is looking for more raffle prize donations.

Saints Foundation, official charity of Southampton Football Club, donated two places on their development training day, with the tickets quickly raffled off among the team.

The squad also recently won £500 from a competition run by sports team management app Spond, which has helped towards the total.

To support the squad’s fundraising walk, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gosportboroughunder9whites