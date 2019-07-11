GP surgery car park system that left patients with £100 fines is under investigation

The operator of a GP surgery car park is being investigated by a trade association - after patients claim they are being unfairly stung with £100 fines.

Brook Lane Surgery, in Sarisbury Green, brought in a ANPR parking system last year, requiring visitors to register their number plate on a screen inside the surgery in order to use the free car park.

Brook Lane Surgery. Picture: Google Maps

But patients have expressed dismay at the system, with more than 300 people signing a petition asking for it to be changed.

The author of petition claims fines issued in error have caused ‘a great deal of unrest and fear.’

Yesterday, the British Parking Association said they would follow up complaints by opening an investigation into Civil Enforement Ltd, which is a member of the association and operates the surgery’s parking system

Stuart Cutler, who created a Facebook group to highlight the issue, claims his wife was handed a fine after taking their daughter - who has a genetic condition - to a routine appointment.

He said: ‘She was fined £60, but was then advised by the surgery to send off the proof of a doctors appointment attendance, but because she appealed and lost, the fine then went up to £100.

‘The receptionists have to spend an amount of time helping people with the machines, or dealing with irate patients.’

Yesterday, the British Parking Association said they would follow up complaints by opening an investigation into the system’s operator, Civil Enforcement Ltd.

A spokeswoman for the association said: ‘We are sorry to hear about the patient experience in the specific case you raise and have launched an investigation accordingly.

‘We’ve expelled a number of operators over the last seven years for serious non-compliance.’

The system was brought in after staff found parking spaces were being taken up by people not using the surgery.

A spokeswoman for the surgery told The News that the system will register inputted details and advised that photographic evidence of the registration may assist with a claim.

They added that the surgery’s patient group was consulted on the parking system and had given positive feedback on its implementation.

Civil Enforcement Ltd were contacted to comment.