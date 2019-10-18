Great South Run 2019: Can you spot yourself in our bumper gallery from over the years? The Great South Run celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend - and we’ve had a look back through the archives to find some of our favourite photos. For more information on the Great South Run visit the dedicated section on our website. Karen Chambers as Wonder Woman and her running partner Angela Mays as Super Girl from Petersfield cross the Finish Line in 2011. Picture: Malcolm Wells (113863-5061) JPIMedia Buy a Photo Chris Phelan dressed as Iron Man to tackle the Great South Run 2017. He was raising cash for The Rainbow Centre, in Fareham. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo The start of the BUPA Junior Great South Run in 2002. Picture: Malcolm Wells (024605-3) JPIMedia Buy a Photo James Hobbs dressed as Frankenstein's monster. Great South Run 2011. Picture: Allan Hutchings (113860-693) JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 40