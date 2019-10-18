Organisers have announced the celebrities taking part in this year’s Great South Run in Portsmouth.

The line-up includes former athlete and television presenter Iwan Thomas, ITV Meridian presenter Sarah Gomme and Mims Davies, MP for Eastleigh and former Minister for Sport.

Iwan Thomas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Thomas, a former 400m European and Commonwealth Games champion, is a regular entrant at the Great South Run but this year is running to raise awareness of the dangers of Group Strep B infection in infants.

His first child Teddy was born in December 2012, and shortly after was taken into intensive care after having breathing difficulties. He was later diagnosed with Group Strep B infection.

Organisers have already announced that former children’s TV presenter Timmy Mallett and Diane Youdale – better known as Jet from Gladiators – will be the honourary starters for the 30th edition of the run.

Popular Meridian TV reporter and sports specialist Sarah Gomme. Picture: Malcolm Wells (123513-6078)

About 20,000 runners are expected to take on the 10-mile run, which starts and finishes in Southsea.

Jayne Fearn from Simplyhealth, said: ‘We’re delighted to be in Portsmouth for the 30th Simplyhealth Great South Run this weekend. Whether you’re training for your first event, working towards a PB, walking or jogging, Simplyhealth will be supporting runners every step of the way, encouraging them to enjoy happier, healthier lives by being more active.

Mims Davies MP. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170153-1)

‘This year, we’re proud to have Diabetes UK as our official charity partner for the Series. Our partnership enables us to continue our great work in supporting people with their health; encouraging as many people as possible to become more active to reduce the risks of developing conditions such as diabetes.

‘Good luck to everyone taking part. We look forward to seeing you at the finish line to celebrate your amazing achievements.’