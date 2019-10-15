Have your say

The Great South Run is set to return to Portsmouth this week.

Tens of thousands of runners will descend on the city for the 30th edition of the event on Sunday.

Alison Smith, Sarah Langborne and Penny Langborne dressed as Lego men in the 2010 Great South Run. Picture: Sarah Standing (103427-903)

First launched in 1990, the Great South Run moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has remained ever since.

But while runners will once again start and finish in Southsea, much else has changed since the event arrived in our city.

This includes the Great South Run launching an app which will allow friends and families to track the progress of runners to keep tabs on how they are doing.

Technology certainly didn’t allow for that in the 1990s.

Here’s what you need to know about the app:

Which phones is it available on and how can I download it?

Whether you have an Android or an iPhone device you will still be able to get the app.

Simply search Great South Run in either the App Store or Google Play and then download Great South: Running Events.

How much does it cost?

The app is free to download and use so you won't have to pay if you want to use it this weekend.

Can I track runners on the app?

Yep, the app will allow you to keep tabs on how your family or friends are doing if they are participating in the 2019 Great South Run.

It features live tracking of all participants (without using their phones) and it will provide you with an estimated finish time, so you can get down and cheer them on as they arrive at the finish line.

What else does the app do?

It will provide runners with your results and split times after you’ve crossed the line.

The app also has social media integration, interactive course maps, selfies and all information you need to know about the Great Run.

All of which makes it pretty handy to download for this weekend.

