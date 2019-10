If your bodies are still sore from completing the 10-mile run why not sit down and try to spot yourself in our latest picture gallery. You may also be in our first gallery from the Great South Run.

Action from the Great South Run - Fun runners. (201019-233) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Action from the Great South Run. (201019-219) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Action from the Great South Run. (201019-225) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Action from the Great South Run. (201019-231) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more