About 20,000 runners are taking on the Great South Run 2019 in Portsmouth today, along with many of the UK’s top professional athletes.

The 10-mile Great South Run route will meander its way from Clarence Esplanade in Portsmouth, taking in the historic dockyard, the naval base and residential streets, before finishing the final mile along the seafront.

Eilish McColgan, left, and Chris Thompson celebrate their Great South Run 2018 victories. Picture: Peter Langdown

The event is open to people of all ages and ability, whether you're taking part to try and win or simply to complete the course, or raise some funds for charity.

If you are in it to win it, there are prizes up for grabs for the fastest five male and female competitors.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run in Portsmouth

To qualify as an elite athlete, men have to be able to run under 51 minutes in a previous event, while women have a performance criteria of 63 minutes.

Any athletes who want to enter in the ‘elite’ category will have to have recorded that time by January 1 this year.

READ ALSO: This is when runners names and times will be printed in The News

Chris Thompson and Eilish McColgan won the men’s and women’s races last year.

READ MORE: Here is the route for the Great South Run 2019

The prize pots for men and women are both equal in amount and are as follows:

1st place - £1,500

2nd place - £1,250

3rd place - £750

4th place - £500

5th place - £300

The top three men and women also get free entry in the 2020 event.

Follow all the action from the Great South Run in our live blog here.