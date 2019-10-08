Have your say

The Great South Run is back and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Thousands of people are set to take part in the event in Portsmouth in October.

Great South Run is returning for its 30th anniversary. Picture: Mary Turner

It was launched in 1990 and originally took place in Southampton but moved to our city the following year where it has remained ever since.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 incarnation of the run:

When is the Great South Run?

The 2019 event will take place on Sunday, October 20.

However there will also be the Great South Run 5K, junior and mini as well as canine runs which will take place on Saturday, October 19.

How can I found out the results?

The times from the run will be published on the Great Run series – the organisers of the event – website following the race.

You will be able to enter your surname or race number to find out exactly how you did.

Click here for a link to the website.

What are the start times?

There are a range of start times for the Great South Run ranging from 10.15am to 11.17am on October 20, depending on which wave you are a part of.

While the Great South Run 5k will start at 10.30am on October 19, with the canine run beginning at 9am and the junior & mini runs taking place between noon and 1.45pm.

Will there be photos from the race?

The News will be sending down photographers to the run on October 20 and will publish them on our website – keep your eyes peeled for them.

What is the location for the Great South Run?

The event takes place in Portsmouth – specifically through the Southsea and Portsea areas of the city.

What is the route?

The route for the 2019 edition of the Great South Run has been revealed.

For the 30th anniversary it will once again start and finish in Southsea.

How long is the Great South Run?

The main event is a 10-mile run while there is also options for shorter runs including the 5K event.

Will there be road closures in place for the Great South Run 2019?

A number of roads across the city over the weekend of the event – so from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20.

What will the weather be like?

The News will bring you all the latest weather updates in the build-up to the Great South Run, check back on our website closer to the time.

