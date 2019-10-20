Have your say

Tens of thousands of runners will be taking part in the Great South Run.

The event is returning for its 30th anniversary, having started in 1990 and moved to Portsmouth in 1991.

Great South Run

The ten mile run will start and finish in Southsea and The News will be bringing you all the coverage from the Great South Run.

So if you are one of the runners taking part, you might be wondering if you can expect to see your name in the paper?

Here’s what you need to know:

Will The News be printing runners names and times?

The answer to that is Yes.

We will be printing the names and times of all of the runners who took part in the Great South Run.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run

However for the mini, junior, canine and 5k runs we can’t promise the same.

The News can only guarantee that the names and times for runners doing the 10 mile event will be featured in the paper.

When will they be printed?

While the Great South Run takes place on Sunday, the names and times won’t be in the paper the following day.

So don’t pick up a copy on Monday expecting to find your name in it.

READ MORE: Best photos from Great South mini and junior events - is your child in our gallery?

They will be printed in Tuesday’s edition of The News – so October 22.

The paper will be available from all the usual supermarkets and newsagents.

Make sure to get down early to avoid the disappointment of them running out!

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog today.