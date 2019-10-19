Great South Run 2019 TV details: Channel, what time it starts and how you can watch

Have your say

The Great South Run is one of the UK’s biggest running events, and regularly attracts more than 20,000 runners every year.

As well as The News, the Great South Run is covered by national and regional media and is usually broadcast live on television.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Channel 5 has confirmed details of its coverage of the run for this year, which takes place on Sunday October 20.

The programme will start at 10am – just before the elite athletes start – and will finish at 12pm.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run in Portsmouth

It will include live coverage of the start of the run including the warm-up, plus interviews and profiles of the elite athletes and celebrities.

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya fronted the Channel 5 programme last year, with previous presenters including Helen Skelton and Katy Hill.

You can watch the programme on TV, or on the My5 app on your mobile device.

READ MORE: The route for the Great South Run 2019 has been revealed

The elite women’s race starts at 10.15am, with wheelchair and visually impaired runners beginning a few minutes later.

Elite men and the orange wave start at 10.35am, followed by the white wave at 10.56am and green wave at 11.17am.

The car parking and information point open at 7am, the baggage room will open at 7.30am and the start assembly area opens at 9am.

READ MORE: Can you spot yourself in our bumper Great South Run gallery from over the years?

The Great South Run is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having been launched in 1990 and then moved to Portsmouth the following year.

For more information go to the Great South Run website.