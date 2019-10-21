Have your say

Thousands of people have taken part in the Great South Run 2019 in Portsmouth, but for many the attention is already turning to next year’s event.

The date for the next Great South Run has been released, and runners can now sign up. Here are the full details you need to know:

Entries for the Great South Run and Great South Run 5k for 2020 are now open

When is the Great South Run 2020?

Next year’s Great South Run – the 31st edition of the popular event – will take place on Sunday October 18.

The Great South Run is typically held on the third Sunday of October each year, with other events – including the canine run, 5k and childrens’ run – taking place the day before.

READ MORE: Are you in our Great South Run gallery?

Participants in the Great South Run pass HMS Victory, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mary Turner

How I do sign up, and how much does it cost?

Entries are now open, and there is an early bird price of £34.40 for the first 1,000 runners to sign up. You can sign up on the official Great South Run website – you will need to create an account before paying.

The normal prices are as follows – these are subject to change:

Great South Run – £42.00 per person

Will you be wearing fancy dress next year? Picture: Vernon Nash (201019-096)

Great South Run 5k – £22.00 per person

Great South Run Junior – TBC

Great South Run Mini – TBC

READ MORE: How to track your family and friends’ progress during the Great South Run

The elite athletes taking part in the Great South Run 2019. Picture: Shaun Roster

How long is the Great South Run?

The Great South Run takes place in Southsea and is a 10-mile event.

About 20,000 runners signed up to the 2019 event, which started on Clarence Esplanade. Places were sold out weeks before the event.

Runners headed towards Old Portsmouth, through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, before heading west to Winston Churchill Avenue.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run 2019

From there they ran around Southsea Common before the final two miles through Eastney.

How do I sign up for the Great South Run 5k?

Entry is now open for the Great South Run 5k which will take place on Saturday October 17 2020.

You must be 14 years old or over to take part. To take part sign up on the Great South Run website.

How do I sign up for the Great South Junior and Mini run?

Entries for the junior and mini runs are not yet open – but you can register your interest on the website and will be sent details when you can sign up.

To sign up for the Great South Run 2020 go to the official website.