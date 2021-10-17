Organisers of the Great South Run have said sorry for issues affecting the race's tracking app for relatives

The technology is meant to help friends and relatives of competitors track their loved ones’ progress along the 10-mile route.

However, the app has had problems working throughout the morning.

In a statement on Twitter, organisers of the spectacle said: ‘We're aware that there are issues with the Great Run tracking app. Our team are currently working to get it resolved as quickly as we can.’

The situation comes as this year’s race was not televised.

People have taken to social media to vent their frustration. One man said: ‘It’s a shame. They have the Great North Run on TV so why not the South too?’

One woman added the event was ‘not so good’ anymore without the televised coverage as she had ‘no idea’ of the times and when the races set off.

