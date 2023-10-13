Great South Run 2023: Hour by hour forecast of weather for Saturday's races
The Great South Run is a huge annual event taking place over Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday the 5km race starts at 10am, the Mini Great South Run kicks off at midday, the junior girls event starts at 12.30pm, the wheelchair wave at 12.28pm and junior boys at 1.10pm.
The weather for Saturday from 9am will be sunny with a temperature of 11C.
By the start of the first race at 10am the weather will still be sunny with a temperature of 12C.
At 11am the weather remains sunny with a 12C temperature.
At midday it will be 13C and sunny and by 1pm it will be sunny with cloud and a temperature of 14C.
It will then stay the same temperature and be sunny until 4pm.
The Met Office, in a statement on its website, said of Saturday’s weather: “A sunny but chilly start. Cloud building to give an afternoon of bright spells interspersed with occasional showers. Showers fading and skies clearing later. Noticeably cooler than of late. Maximum temperature 14C.”
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible."
The main race takes place on Sunday.