Great South Run 2023: Runners taking part in Southsea race on Sunday - updates
Runners are taking part in the Great South Run this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
The sun is out amid chilly conditions. Thousands of people will be taking part in the race throughout the day.
Huge queues of people gathered at the park and ride with the main event starting at 10am.
The last of the wave of racers were due to start at 11.17am.
Yesterday saw the 5k runs as runners races for good causes – see more here.