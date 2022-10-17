Great South Run: Fareham GP completes marathon in a bid to increase representation
A GP has called for more ethnic minorities to take the plunge with long distance running.
Aigbs Ohiwerei, 42, is a Fareham general practitioner that has taken part in the run to increase the representation of runners that are taking part in events such as these.
He said: ‘I want more representation. There are not a lot of black runners and the more they see, the more they want to get involved.
‘It was amazing, it is my tenth one and I got a personal best today, I got one hour and 16 minutes and last year I did one hour and 20 minutes, so I took four minutes off.’
Aigbs is a runner by heart and he said that he enjoys the mental and physical benefits that come with it.
He is also training for the New York marathon which is taking place next month.
He said: ‘I am getting ready for it. This run makes me feel a bit more comfortable with it.’