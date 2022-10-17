Aigbs Ohiwerei, 42, is a Fareham general practitioner that has taken part in the run to increase the representation of runners that are taking part in events such as these.

He said: ‘I want more representation. There are not a lot of black runners and the more they see, the more they want to get involved.

‘It was amazing, it is my tenth one and I got a personal best today, I got one hour and 16 minutes and last year I did one hour and 20 minutes, so I took four minutes off.’

Aigbs Ohiwerei completed the Great South Run 2022

He is also training for the New York marathon which is taking place next month.

He said: ‘I am getting ready for it. This run makes me feel a bit more comfortable with it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad