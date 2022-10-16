The nurse had been working at Gosport War Memorial Hospital when she collapsed.

One lateral flow test later she was sent home to isolate and recover – fearing that she would miss out on this weekend’s race.

Zoe Windsor, 45 from Gosport, battled Covid-19 just weeks before the Great South Run. Picture: David George

However, the 45-year-old looked after herself and managed to not only get better, but complete the Great South Run for the 19th time.

She said: ‘I’m delighted to have even finished, because a few weeks ago I was worried about even starting.

‘I was working at the war memorial hospital when I suddenly found myself on the floor.

‘As the days went by I found myself with all the symptoms, like a high temperature, a sore throat and I ached all over.

‘I was lucky to recover so quickly and have been clear for the past two weeks, but it was a huge setback when it came to training.’

Zoe has been working at Gosport War Memorial Hospital for three years, and before that worked at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

In the fortnight before the Great South Run, Zoe – a member of the Gosport Road Runners – had to build herself back up slowly to make up for lost ground.

She crossed the finish line in one hour and 52 minutes.

‘Even though I have been so poorly I was determined to give it a go,’ she said.