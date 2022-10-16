Paul said: ‘My wife’s nana, she suffered from dementia and we were with her in the last few hours of her life, and two years prior to that she’d lost all knowledge of who we were, Dementia UK gave masses of help to the family to help ease the pain, as you’re essentially losing somebody twice.’

Paul said the race was a challenge, but the atmosphere and support from the crowds helped him reach the finish line.

He said: ‘I originally tried to raise £250 but we’re closer to £400 now. I’ve only been doing this for two years, since Covid made me get fit again. It’s been hard but everyone keeps you going, the atmosphere and people coming out to support, even the children sticking their hands out for a high-five really keeps you going.’