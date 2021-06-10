The Band of the Grenadier Guards marching out of Buckingham Palace - they will feature at Stanstead Park's weekend bonanza in July

The Band of the Grenadier Guards will be the guest of honour at Stanstead Park’s two-day celebration in July.

Named the ‘Stanstead Unlocked’ the spectacle in Rowlands Castle will take place on July 10 and 11 and will mark the grand reopening of the estate following a huge project to revitalise it.

The Grenadier Guards will stage the beating retreat – a military ceremony dating back to the 17th century – on the opening night of the show.

The guards’ show is one of many military-themed offerings for families to enjoy.

Reenactors focusing on the battle of Waterloo will be showing off their cavalry and musketry skills, demonstrating what it was like to live in a military camp on the eve of the battle.

There will be sporting entertainment too during the weekend, which includes cricket matches.

Other attractions include archery, a live performance by a jazz band, as well as a maze and light railway.

Tickets range from £18 for adults on a Saturday and £15 for Sunday or £25 for both days.

Children aged 13 and below can attend for free. There are discounts for teenagers aged 13 to 16.

For full details and to buy tickets please see stanstedpark.co.uk/stansted-unlocked

