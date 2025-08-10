A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Pictured: DJ Mitch Rock by the console Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Pictured: DJ Mitch Rock by the console Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Groovefest: All day rave captivates as 26-year-old hopes to revive DJ dance music in city

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 13:41 BST

After witnessing a noticeable change in the city’s nightlife, a DJ has hosted his very first music event featuring multiple musicians.

Groovefest, an all day rave, which took place yesterday, was the brainchild of Owen Ballingall, from Southsea, with the hope of showcasing DJ’s in the area.

The music event saw 7 Bar, in Albert Road, transformed into a haven for dance music fans and DJ’s alike.

Owen previously said: “It is not the same in Portsmouth as it used to be. I remember 10 years ago you would see DJ in every pub and venue, now it is just full of bands.

“I was on a night out in Albert Road when I came up with the idea of GrooveFest. The next day it came to life and I managed to get a load of DJs committed to it. It all came from a crazy night out. I want to put my name out there get local talent to showcase what they can do and get them exposure.

“The line-up has been there since day one. The first person I booked was Fred Symonds who is well known on the south coast.”

Take a look at some pictures from Groovefest:

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. GrooveFest, Southsea

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. GrooveFest, Southsea

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Pictured: Owner of the Groovefest Owen Billingal with DJ ED Parka Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. GrooveFest, Southsea

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Pictured: Owner of the Groovefest Owen Billingal with DJ ED Parka Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. GrooveFest, Southsea

A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

