Groovefest, an all day rave, which took place yesterday, was the brainchild of Owen Ballingall, from Southsea, with the hope of showcasing DJ’s in the area.

The music event saw 7 Bar, in Albert Road, transformed into a haven for dance music fans and DJ’s alike.

Owen previously said: “It is not the same in Portsmouth as it used to be. I remember 10 years ago you would see DJ in every pub and venue, now it is just full of bands.

“I was on a night out in Albert Road when I came up with the idea of GrooveFest. The next day it came to life and I managed to get a load of DJs committed to it. It all came from a crazy night out. I want to put my name out there get local talent to showcase what they can do and get them exposure.

“The line-up has been there since day one. The first person I booked was Fred Symonds who is well known on the south coast.”

Take a look at some pictures from Groovefest:

3 . GrooveFest, Southsea A Portsmouth DJ has hosted GrooveFest - an all day rave event at 7 Bar, in Southsea. Pictured: Owner of the Groovefest Owen Billingal with DJ ED Parka Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

