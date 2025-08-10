Groovefest, an all day rave, which took place yesterday, was the brainchild of Owen Ballingall, from Southsea, with the hope of showcasing DJ’s in the area.
The music event saw 7 Bar, in Albert Road, transformed into a haven for dance music fans and DJ’s alike.
Owen previously said: “It is not the same in Portsmouth as it used to be. I remember 10 years ago you would see DJ in every pub and venue, now it is just full of bands.
“I was on a night out in Albert Road when I came up with the idea of GrooveFest. The next day it came to life and I managed to get a load of DJs committed to it. It all came from a crazy night out. I want to put my name out there get local talent to showcase what they can do and get them exposure.
“The line-up has been there since day one. The first person I booked was Fred Symonds who is well known on the south coast.”
Take a look at some pictures from Groovefest:
