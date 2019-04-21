Group marks  year’s work 

Have your say

ARTISTS have celebrated another year of painting passion during an awards night.

Rowland Castle Painting Society staged its Annual Silver Cup Awards to mark the best work from the group.

Titles were up for grabs across 15 categories, with members voting on their favourite in each.

Trophies and certificates were presented to winners by the club’s patron, Paddy Holmes, who had the final say on her favourite painting of the year and awarded the prestigious Jennings Wood Trophy to drawer Joan Adams.

For more, see rowlandscastlepaintingsociety.co.uk