A group of dolphins have spotted swimming in the Solent close to Portsmouth.

Photographer Jimmy Colley spotted the playful creatures while out at sea on Sunday evening, and quickly used his mobile phone to capture a video.

Dolphins swimming in the Solent on Sunday June 23 2019. Picture: Jimmy Colley/ @sinnerco.ig.

The 26-year-old, from Southampton, said: ‘Initially, I saw something break the surface out of the corner of my eye, expecting it to be a fish or a bird. Seconds later the whole pod began popping up!

‘It was an amazing sight, I’ve heard of one or two being spotted out at the Nab tower, but to see so many so close to shore in such a busy area was awesome!’

He estimated that between four and six dolphins were in the group.

Dolphins have often been spotted in the sea close to Portsmouth – but it is rare to see them in such a large group.

Two years ago a Gosport Ferry employee shared a video of a dolphin swimming close to a ferry.

Tragically a dolphin had to be put down in September 2017 after it became stranded in the Wallington River.