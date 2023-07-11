Growing concerns for Southsea man, 80, who went missing this morning
James Hayward, 80, was last seen at 10.15am this morning in the Southsea area.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build and has grey hair. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a blue top, a navy blue waterproof jacket, white socks and blue shoes.
‘Together with his family we are growing concerned for his welfare,’ a police statement said. ‘If you think you may have seen him since he went missing or have any information about where he might be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44230278225. In an emergency dial 999.’
