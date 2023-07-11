James Hayward, 80, was last seen at 10.15am this morning in the Southsea area.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build and has grey hair. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a blue top, a navy blue waterproof jacket, white socks and blue shoes.

READ NOW: Nightclub sex attacks

Missing James Hayward. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.