Gruesome detail about Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly leaves people shocked
A GRUESOME detail about Megan Fox’s engagement ring has left people feeling shocked.
The Transformers actor recently got engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker.
In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the rapper shared that the ring he had given to Megan Fox has ‘internal thorns’.
He said: ‘The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain.’
But far from being seen as a romantic gesture, this detail has left people revolted.
One person wrote: ‘Hey gang! Just a friendly reminder that love is NOT pain. That's a damaging message that allows abuse & toxicity to be misinterpreted for love.’
Another said: ‘No, that’s abuse. You’re thinking of abuse.’
One user wrote: ‘I’d give my girl an engagement ring that granted the power of invisibility or an additional 3rd level spell per day but that’s cool I guess.’
Another added: ‘Well, if that isn’t a red flag I don’t know what is.’