Gruesome detail about Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly leaves people shocked

A GRUESOME detail about Megan Fox’s engagement ring has left people feeling shocked.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 5:13 pm

The Transformers actor recently got engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the rapper shared that the ring he had given to Megan Fox has ‘internal thorns’.

Read More

Read More
Is Friends still available to watch on Netflix? Here's the status of iconic sitc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said: ‘The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain.’

But far from being seen as a romantic gesture, this detail has left people revolted.

SEE ALSO: Is it illegal to watch TV without a TV licence? What are the punishments and fines? Is it legal to watch BBC iPlayer without paying licence fee? Can you watch Netflix without TV licence

One person wrote: ‘Hey gang! Just a friendly reminder that love is NOT pain. That's a damaging message that allows abuse & toxicity to be misinterpreted for love.’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Another said: ‘No, that’s abuse. You’re thinking of abuse.’

One user wrote: ‘I’d give my girl an engagement ring that granted the power of invisibility or an additional 3rd level spell per day but that’s cool I guess.’

Another added: ‘Well, if that isn’t a red flag I don’t know what is.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

TV licenceNetflix