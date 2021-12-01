Guns taken out of circulation and to be destroyed by putting them into a metal shredder called the Euro-Shear Machine which cuts the guns into pieces, viewed during a Scotland Yard photocall in London

Lockdowns and other coronavirus restrictions contributed to gun crime dropping nationally in the year to March, but police forces across England and Wales still logged thousands of offences.

But Home Office figures show Hampshire Constabulary recorded 109 crimes involving firearms that year – the highest number since police force level records began in 2007-08. Since then, the force has dealt with 1,373 offences involving guns.

There were five firearm offences for every 100,000 people in the Hampshire policing area in 2020-21 – down from nine the year before.

The data covers crimes involving lethal firearms like shotguns and handguns and non-lethal weapons such as stun guns, but excludes offences involving air weapons.

It shows weapons were discharged or fired 40 times during incidents recorded by Hampshire Constabulary last year.

Nationally, more than 1,000 people were injured and dozens died as a result of gun crime in 2020-21, when forces in England and Wales tackled 5,700 firearms offences.

Robberies and violent attacks made up more than half of all gun crimes, with offences most common on the streets.

The largest proportion of crimes involved handguns, while weapons were fired in more than half of the incidents recorded. Victims were most likely to be in their 20s.

A government spokesman said it was recruiting 20,000 extra police officers and had given forces greater powers to stop and search, in an effort to tackle the issue and remove dangerous weapons from the streets.

He said the country had some of the toughest gun controls in the world and that firearms offences made up a small proportion of recorded crime, adding: ‘We know that everyone in Britain deserves safe streets, homes and communities.’

Gun crime dropped nationally by 14 per cent compared to 2019-20 and has fallen significantly over 13 years – last year, it was 42 per cent lower than in 2007-08.

Hampshire Constabulary logged 100 gun crimes in 2007-08, nice per cent fewer than last year and the equivalent of five in every 100,000 people.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs Council said any loss of life or injury from offensive weapons is ‘one too many’, adding: ‘These figures reflect important on-going work by police and our partners to reduce the number of deaths, injuries and other serious incidents due to armed criminality.’

