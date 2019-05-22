RESIDENTS who are looking forward to the annual firework display at Gunwharf Quays are set to be left disappointed as it will not take place this year.

The event at the seafront shopping centre usually takes place in November and coincides with the Christmas Light switch on.

Fireworks near Spinnaker Tower in November 2018. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

However, Gunwharf Quays announced yesterday that it would not be putting on its usual Bonfire Night display because they will be using the fireworks for a D-Day extravaganza instead.

The outlet centre is teaming up with the city council to put a spectacular show on at Southsea Common as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations for the Normandy Landings.

A spokeswoman for Gunwharf Quays said: ‘We felt it was the right decision to concentrate on the D-Day commemorations. We will announce some plans closer to the time for the event in November.

‘It will be really lovely to hold the display on Southsea Common.’

The D-Day 75 firework display will take place on Saturday, June 8 following the Sunset Concert for Heroes and it will be free to watch.

The fireworks will be set off on the water, behind the war memorial, providing a beautiful view for onlookers from the common.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager for Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Our city is set to host an incredible schedule of commemorative events from June 5 to June 9 and we are delighted to be able to support with a stunning fireworks display hosted on Southsea Common, rounding off Saturday in style.

‘The commemorations are such an important part of our city’s heritage, and with that in mind, we have made the decision to provide the fireworks display in place of our annual fireworks extravaganza in November.

‘We hope to welcome the many thousands of visitors who love our waterfront displays, to view our best display yet.’

Visitors to Southsea Common will enjoy a spectacular display. Set off from the water, it has been designed especially for the event and will be set to a nostalgic soundtrack.

Yvonne continues: ‘We are expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to Portsmouth as part of the D-Day commemorations, showcasing our great city to a global audience.

‘Hosting events such as this will have a positive impact on the city, encouraging return visitors and helping to boost our local economy.’

The D-Day fireworks display is free and requires no ticket.