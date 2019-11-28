FIVE volunteers, including a charity founder, gave free haircuts to around 20 homeless people in Southsea.

The event, ran by Haircuts4Homeless, was held at St Simon’s Church, Southsea, which put on a spread to feed everyone who attended.

The Haircuts 4 Homeless team in Southsea. From left to right: Nicola Kristel (team leader), Shimla Taylor, Stewart Roberts (founder), Luke Myers, Lisa Marie Carter.

Since the charity’s establishment in 2014, more than 40,000 haircuts have been given so far across the 63 projects running in the UK.

Luke Myers, one of more than 600 volunteers working with the charity, said he saw the charity and thought it was amazing so he had to get involved and hopes to be more involved as time goes by.

He said: ‘I want to help and spread joy to as many people as I can.’

READ MORE: Warmer winter in store for Portsmouth as community coat rail is set up in Guildhall Square

The charity, which plans to join up with The Samaritans in the next few years, was set up to boost the self-esteem of homeless people across the UK by providing them with free haircuts given by skilled hairdressing volunteers.

Mr Myers, who recently made the transition into the hairdressing industry, said: ‘Making others smile is why I wanted to get into this industry.’

The 30-year-old former Highbury College student said: ‘I have struggled with mental health myself and hence why I started the career change.

‘I’m only at the start and have so much more to learn but [it] doesn’t mean I can’t make people smile.’

The founder of the charity, Stewart Roberts, said he plans to ‘escalate [the charity] further in the next five years’.

READ MORE: Portsmouth charity's new £85K project will address soaring rates of homeless female abuse survivors

On the Southsea event, he said: ‘It’s a great place’ and there were around 60 to 80 people there.

The event, which takes place on the second Sunday of each month, has been running for around two-and-a-half years in Portsmouth and five years nationwide.

To get involved or donate to the charity, visit haircuts4homeless.com.