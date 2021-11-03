Tanya’s Kitchen on Greywell Road welcomed members of the community to a fundraising day held in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Families and trick-or-treaters enjoyed food and entertainment outside the cafe on Saturday.

Youngsters could also meet a number of characters, including a minion, a stormtrooper, Harley Quinn, Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella.

Characters at the fundraising event

The characters also helped with fundraising by carrying collection buckets to gather donations from members of the public.

Entertainment was provided by the TS Tenacity cadet band and Supersound Disco.

A poppy seller and the Royal British Legion Riders were in attendance, and there was also a Second World War motorbike on display.

Stall outside Tanya's Kitchen

Guests could also enjoy Halloween treats including toffee apples and candy floss.

Tanya Birch, event organiser, said: ‘We still have funds from the sale of poppies to come in, but hopefully should be around £400 at the end.

‘I’d like to mention Pompey Super Heroes and Over the Rainbow children’s entertainment for providing the charachters plus 101 Independent Cadet Force for helping with collection, Ts Tenacity for providing cadet band, Peter Short for showing his WWII motorcycle, the Royal British Legion Riders branch, Supersound Disco for providing music and Dave Arkwell the poppy seller, and obviously members of public - without these people the event wouldn’t have been possible.’

All proceeds collected on the day are being given to the Poppy Appeal.

Poppy Appeal stall

