Hambledon veteran rower, 67, prepares to break world record as part of the oldest team to row the Atlantic

A PENSIONER is getting ready to row the Atlantic Ocean in a bid to break a world record.

Hambledon’s Guy Munnoch, 67, and his three teammates – aged between 61 and 67 – are preparing to undergo the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance when they attempt to set a new world record as the oldest team of four ever to row across the Atlantic.

With a combined age of 257 years, The Ancient Mariners crew will attempt to complete the 3,000 nautical mile crossing to Antigua.

They will be one of 30 teams taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The race starts at La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12.

Mr Munnoch, who is the chairman of Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC which has sponsored the challenge, said: ‘Two months is a long time to be at sea and be exposed to the elements.

‘It’s the unknown that’s daunting but we have prepared as much as possible.’

Mr Munnoch will be alongside teammates Mike Winn, 64, from Frome, Steve Hughes, 61, from Scotland, and John Moorhouse, 63, from Manchester.

They have trained for roughly 150 hours each but said they are all very conscious to 'keep injury at bay’.

‘We want to complete, not compete. We’re not aiming to break the record for time but for age,’ Mr Munnoch said.

‘If we do complete the challenge, our age range would break the previous record by 33 years.’

The Ancient Mariners will face sleep deprivation, physical and mental extremes and sea sores while not only trying to break a world record but also raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

Mr Munnoch said: ‘Steve and I both spent more than 20 years each in the army so we’re passionate about assisting the fantastic work of the Blind Veterans who support military personnel after sight loss who have selflessly served our country.

‘Equally, Mike and John have each spent many years working in Malawi where they became familiar with the incredible work of Open Arms to care for orphaned and abandoned children and provide them with a brighter future.’

To donate money to their Just Giving pages, go to ancientmariners.net