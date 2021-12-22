Over the last year, Hampshire-based Adopt South has run serveral appeals in regional and national newspapers, in the hope of finding homes for a young boy called Joe, as well as two sisters called Issy and Evie.

Now homes have been found for the three children, who will be joining their new families in the new year.

Rachel Reynolds, head of Adopt South said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the number of people who saw the separate news stories or social media about Joe, Issy and Evie, who had all been waiting longer to be matched with their forever family than some of our other children. We followed up everyone who contacted us to make sure the children had the best opportunity to be adopted by families who could meet their needs.

An adoption service is celebrating finding homes for three children

‘Many prospective adopters came forward – locally from our region and as far afield as London, Wales, and Yorkshire.

‘We thank everyone for talking about Joe, Issy and Evie this year with their family, friends, and community groups across our region. Just one conversation can prompt someone else to call us.’

Currently Adopt South has 23 children, some of them sibling groups, in need of forever families.

Rachel added: ‘We are truly grateful that so many people want to be a parent to children who may have had a difficult start in life and to give them a nurturing and loving upbringing.

‘Through our appeals we have seen more people contacting us to find out about adoption and how they could be a parent to a child or sibling group next year.’

Adopt South are currently looking for anyone who feels they could be a parent to children who may have suffered neglect or have additional needs.

The service has no barriers around age, relationship status or preferences of adoptive parents.

For more information on adoption, visit AdoptSouth.org.uk.

