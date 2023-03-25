News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Hampshire man, 63, with Mohawk style hair and camouflage top in red, white and pink is missing - call 999 with information

A man with Mohawk style hair and a camouflage top in red, white and pink is missing.

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT

Police have appealed to the public to find David Gray from Camberley. The 63-year-old was last seen at around 4.15am this morning at Russell Court.

READ NOW: Meat thieves on run

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David is described as being white, with a large build, with his hair in a Mohawk style . He was last seen wearing a camouflage top in red, white, and pink.

Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture: Hampshire police
Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture: Hampshire police
Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture: Hampshire police
Most Popular

Anyone who has seen David should call 999 with reference 44230118455.

SEE ALSO: Morning street brawl

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture Hampshire police
Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture Hampshire police
Missing David Gray from Camberley. Picture Hampshire police
David GrayHampshirePolice