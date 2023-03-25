Hampshire man, 63, with Mohawk style hair and camouflage top in red, white and pink is missing - call 999 with information
A man with Mohawk style hair and a camouflage top in red, white and pink is missing.
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT
Police have appealed to the public to find David Gray from Camberley. The 63-year-old was last seen at around 4.15am this morning at Russell Court.
David is described as being white, with a large build, with his hair in a Mohawk style . He was last seen wearing a camouflage top in red, white, and pink.
Anyone who has seen David should call 999 with reference 44230118455.