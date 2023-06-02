Jiushou Ouyang was last seen at 9am yesterday morning in his home in Southampton and has not been seen since. He regularly goes for walks in the Common and may be in that area.

The 72-year-old was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark jacket, dark blue trousers and grey and red shoes.He is described as Asian, of slim build and he is about 5ft 3in tall. He has short white hair and short stubble. If anyone has any information about Jiushou's movements since he was last seen please call 999 quoting reference 44230217599.