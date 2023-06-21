An emergency response was launched to rescue a man who was trapped in a well in Bordon yesterday evening (June 20). Over time, water had caused part of the well to erode which in turn created a void underneath a garden patio in the back garden of a property on Forge Road, according to the rescuers.

The 76-year-old casualty fell through the patio, dropping two metres onto a slope, suffering minor cuts and bruises and he was very lucky that he did not to slide down the slope – where he could have dropped approximately 12-metres further into the well. Crews attended the incident at the address at 6pm, along with specialist technical rescue teams from Eastleigh.

SEE ALSO: Havant firefighters called to A3M motorway crash after two vehicles burst into flames and burning fuel spreads

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of an incident where a man fell through his patio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firefighters worked closely and efficiently with SCAS and HART paramedics as well as Urban Search and Rescue officers from HIWFRS to reach and retrieve the casualty.

Station Manager Si Forster said: ‘Working closely with our emergency services partners in SCAS we were able to swiftly formulate a plan to reach and rescue the casualty, preventing him from suffering any further harm.

‘I want to praise our crews who all played a key role in ensuring a positive outcome to this incident with a quick and efficient response.

‘Our dedicated rope teams train everyday for incidents like this, and the skill and professionalism they displayed today was phenomenal.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service had to help rescue a man after he got stuck in a well.

Advertisement Hide Ad