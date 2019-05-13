Hampshire millionaire National Lottery winner has assets seized after money laundering probe

Have your say

A MILLIONAIRE National Lottery winner has been ordered to hand over assets as part of a money laundering investigation.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed three people had to give up a combined £6m of assets following a probe into Romsey businessman Jonathan Nuttall.

Mr Nuttall, 46, is alleged to have structured the wealth in his wife Amanda’s name after she won £2.5m on the National Lottery in 2008.

The pair lived a luxurious lifestyle with them sharing a £2,000-a-week flat in Belgravia, London.

They hired private jets for extravagant holidays in places like Dubai and shopped at Harrods and built a swimming pool at their home in the countryside, according to the NCA.

Following the investigation into Mr Nuttall and his 45-year-old wife, the White Horse Hotel and Brasserie in Romsey and a £100,000 Bentley were seized.

Property developer Eric Grove, 89, of Solihull, West Midlands, and London barrister Timothy Becker, 55 have also forfeited assets.

Andy Lewis, head of asset denial at the NCA, said: ‘Jonathan Nuttall amassed considerable wealth as a result of his and others' unlawful conduct.’