Officers are investigating a number of reports said the man has approached numerous women in the Milton area of Southsea, possibly over the span of five months.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’ve received around 10 reports of this man stopping women and asking for directions to the nearest sexual health clinic.

Police believe the man has been enacting his "suspicious" behaviour since April.

"There have also been reports of this man then showing some of these women inappropriate photos on his phone. In the majority of incidents reported to us, the man has either been on his phone or holding his phone during these encounters.

"Police were first notified of these incidents in August this year, but we believe this behaviour may have been occurring as far back as April this year and up until August. No criminal offences have been reported to police, however we are keen to identify this person to address this behaviour.”

The man has been described as white with pale skin, slim, approximately 6ft tall, tidy looking, aged in his early 20s, with ginger or strawberry blond hair.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has experienced this behaviour who should report this to police on 101, quoting 44230334119. You can also submit information online here.