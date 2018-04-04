Hampshire police gender pay gap almost 20 per cent

HAMPSHIRE police force has recorded a gender pay cap difference of over 18 per cent.

Every police force in England and Wales has submitted its figures to the Government Equalities Office, something all companies and public bodies with 250 employees or more must do.

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women - not the same as equal pay, where firms have to pay people doing the same job the same salary regardless of gender.

The national median gender pay gap is 18.4 per cent - with Hampshire having figures of 18.7 per cent.