Hampshire police investigate suspicious masked men entering residential garden near Botley
POLICE are investigating a ‘suspicious’ incident involving six men wearing masks and face coverings in residential garden near Botley.
Officers are investigating the suspicious activity in Netherhill, in the Botley area, on Friday, November 4.
At around 3.30pm, six men wearing face coverings were seen in the garden of a residential property.
The men walked to the bottom of the garden before making off in a white Audi and a blue Hyundai.
Officers investigating the incident are now able to release these CCTV images of the men and the vehicles.
A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know you can’t see their faces but perhaps you recognise the distinctive light coloured jacket of the man walking at the front of the group?
‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a white Audi or blue Hyundai? If you were driving, perhaps you have dash-cam footage?’
Anyone with any information including private CCTV should contact the police on 101 or online quoting 44220449005.