Officers are investigating the suspicious activity in Netherhill, in the Botley area, on Friday, November 4.

At around 3.30pm, six men wearing face coverings were seen in the garden of a residential property.

The men walked to the bottom of the garden before making off in a white Audi and a blue Hyundai.

Police have released CCTV images related to the incident. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Officers investigating the incident are now able to release these CCTV images of the men and the vehicles.

A representative from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know you can’t see their faces but perhaps you recognise the distinctive light coloured jacket of the man walking at the front of the group?

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a white Audi or blue Hyundai? If you were driving, perhaps you have dash-cam footage?’

