Hampshire police issue alert about missing 13-year-old girl
A 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday has sparked a police appeal.
Laura, 13, from Southampton, was last seen in the city on Friday and is thought to have travelled to Hertfordshire, possibly by train.Laura is white, about 5ft 7in and slim. She has brown hair with highlights, a tattoo of a blue butterfly on her lower right leg and a piercing on the right side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a black skirt and white shirt.
Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her has been asked to call 999 quoting reference 44230177034.