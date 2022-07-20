Hampshire police issue alert to find missing 16-year-old girl Tia from Tadley

AN ALERT has been issued to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing in Hampshire.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:01 am

Tia, 16, was last seen yesterday afternoon and Hampshire police officers are trying to locate her.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire Traffic: Two people in 60s killed after M3 crash and three lanes close...

A police spokesman said: ‘We believe she could still be in the Farnborough area, or in West Drayton, London.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tia, 16, who has gone missing from Tadley in Hampshire. Picture from Hampshire police

Tia, from Tadley, north of Basingstoke, is white, about 5ft 5in tall, with auburn hair that is usually in a bun.

Anyone who has seen Tia, or knows where she is, can call 101 quoting the reference 44220289555.