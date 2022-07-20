Tia, 16, was last seen yesterday afternoon and Hampshire police officers are trying to locate her.

A police spokesman said: ‘We believe she could still be in the Farnborough area, or in West Drayton, London.’

Tia, 16, who has gone missing from Tadley in Hampshire. Picture from Hampshire police

Tia, from Tadley, north of Basingstoke, is white, about 5ft 5in tall, with auburn hair that is usually in a bun.