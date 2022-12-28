Hampshire police release CCTV image in hunt for missing 13-year-old Lyla from Basingstoke
POLICE have released CCTV images in their search to find a teenager from Basingstoke who was reported missing days before Christmas.
13-year-old Lyla from Basingstoke was reported missing after she was last seen on the evening of 21 December in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke.
Officers are now issuing a CCTV image of Lyla which shows her at Reading Train Station at 9.57pm on the evening of 21 December.
Detective Chief Inspector, Dave Storey, said: ‘Together with Lyla’s family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
‘We now know that she took a train to Reading and it is possible she is still in that area. Therefore we are extending our appeal to the Reading area and are asking anyone who thinks they have seen Lyla since she went missing or anyone who thinks they might know where she is, to call us immediately.’
A police representative described as, ‘mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, long brown hair, brown eyes’.
She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.
She was carrying a Sports Direct bag-for-life.
If you see her please call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 44220512908.