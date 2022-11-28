Hampshire police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old from Liphook, last seen in Portsmouth more than a week ago.

The teenager, who police say is named Trung, was reported missing from the Liphook area on the afternoon of Sunday, November 20.

On Monday, November 21, officers believe that Trung took a train from Liphook to Petersfield, where he then boarded another train to Portsmouth Harbour.

He disembarked at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station just before 4.20pm the same day.

Officers are ‘very concerned for his welfare’ and are appealing for any information that may lead to his location, according to a representative from Hampshire Constabulary.

The representative added: ‘Trung is described as, South Asian, 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, (with) dark brown hair.

