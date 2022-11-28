News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police release CCTV picture in search for missing Liphook teenager last seen in Portsmouth

POLICE are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Liphook was last seen at Portsmouth and Southsea train station more than a week ago.

By Richard Lemmer
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 4:37pm
Hampshire police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old from Liphook, last seen in Portsmouth more than a week ago.
The teenager, who police say is named Trung, was reported missing from the Liphook area on the afternoon of Sunday, November 20.

On Monday, November 21, officers believe that Trung took a train from Liphook to Petersfield, where he then boarded another train to Portsmouth Harbour.

He disembarked at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station just before 4.20pm the same day.

Officers are ‘very concerned for his welfare’ and are appealing for any information that may lead to his location, according to a representative from Hampshire Constabulary.

The representative added: ‘Trung is described as, South Asian, 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, (with) dark brown hair.

Anyone that has seen Trung, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44220471415.