Hampshire police take part in funeral procession for killed police officer Andrew Harper

OFFICERS from Hampshire police will take part in the funeral procession for killed police officer Andrew Harper later today.

A social media account for Hants Roads Policing said officers from their unit would be assisting with the funeral procession to Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford.

The police unit tweeted: ‘Today is all about #PCHARPER as we assist our colleagues with his Final Ride #23701.’

The Chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, Alex Charge, said newlywed PC Andrew Harper ‘embodied the best of British policing.’

He said: ‘Andrew was loyal, hardworking, and caring.

‘It is always horrific to lose a police officer, but it is really heartening to see the support from the public.

The Thames Valley police officer died from multiple injuries after he was dragged under a van on a road near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August.

He had been investigating a reported break-in.

Craig O’Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, called the slain officer a ‘hero.’

He said: ‘It is our sad duty today to pay our last respects to him and support his wife Lissie, his family and his friends at his funeral.’

‘Police officers go to work each and every day to fight crime and protect the public. Sadly on very rare occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten.’

Three teenagers remain in custody charged with the 28-year-old's murder.

Henry Long, 18, from Reading, and two 17-year-old boys are accused of murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.